Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Girl, 2, hit in head by foul ball at Astros game suffered permanent brain injury, attorney says

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Foul ball off bat of Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. strikes childVideo

Foul ball off bat of Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. strikes child

The baseball apparently had no traces of blood, nor did the area around where the incident happened

A 2-year-old girl sustained permanent brain damage, leaving her at risk for a lifetime of seizures after she was struck in the head by a foul ball during a Houston Astros games in May, her family lawyer revealed Tuesday.

The toddler, who has not been identified, was struck in the back of the head by a line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on May 29. She sustained a skull fracture and brain injury as a result of the hit.

WORLD SERIES CHAMP AUBREY HUFF SLAMMED OVER 'JOKE' TO KIDNAP IRANIAN WOMEN

Richard Mithoff, an attorney representing the family of the child, told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that the young girl has brain damage.

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

"She has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent," Mithoff told the paper. "She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved."

HOUSTON ASTROS' CARLOS CORREA SAYS HE BELIEVES SIGN-STEALING ALLEGATIONS DON'T TAINT 2017 TITLE

Mithoff said doctors have described the effects of the injury to her central nervous system as similar to those of a stroke. The areas of the brain affected include those in which injuries can lead to seizures, loss of sensation and loss of spatial awareness, he said. Other potential effects include periods of unresponsiveness and staring spells, frequent headaches and night terrors, he said.

Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs is comforted by manager Joe Maddon #70 and Jason Heyward #22 after a young child was injured on foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs is comforted by manager Joe Maddon #70 and Jason Heyward #22 after a young child was injured on foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

No legal action has been started, and Mithoff declined to comment on any conversations with Astros officials.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Major League Baseball has announced that for the 2020 season, all 30 teams will extend the netting that protects infield grandstands.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.