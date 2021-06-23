Gin Blossoms dunk on Nuggets, swat away trolls as they perform at Suns game

Denver Nuggets fans learned Tuesday night not to mess with the Gin Blossoms.

The Arizona-based rock band clapped back at Nuggets fans who were chiding the Phoenix Suns for booking the group for the national anthem and halftime of Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets were swept by the Suns in the conference semifinals.

The "Hey Jealousy" rockers were not here for any type of trolling.

The Gin Blossoms rocked the Phoenix Suns Arena at halftime. The band also had a Charles Barkley bobblehead prominently featured on one of the drums.

While the band gave a good show at halftime, the Suns outdid their performance with an exciting Game 2 victory over the Clippers to take the two-game advantage into Los Angeles.

Deandre Ayton scored on a last-second alley-oop from Jae Crowder with less than 1 second remaining in the game. Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the 104-103 win.

Cameron Payne led the Suns with 29 points and nine assists in the game. Devin Booker added 20 points even as he missed a few minutes tending to a bloody nose.

Phoenix has now won nine playoff games in a row – a franchise record. Game 3 is set for the Staples Center on Thursday night.