Giants training camp turns into mayhem after Saquon Barkley levies hit on Aaron Robinson

Giants camp has been heated all summer long

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Temperatures were in the mid-90s in New Jersey on Monday but were even hotter on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center — the training camp home of the New York Giants.

A skirmish involving center Jon Feliciano, Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Aaron Robinson, Tae Crowder, Antonio Williams and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson occurred at practice, according to the New York Post.

The incident started when Barkley lowered his shoulder into Robinson during a drill and Crowder took major issue, according to The Athletic.

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown drags guard Jon Feliciano during a fight that broke out between the offense and the defense at training camp on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Giants training facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown drags guard Jon Feliciano during a fight that broke out between the offense and the defense at training camp on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Giants training facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post)

On the next play, Crowder tackled Williams to the ground and the brouhaha ensued. Feliciano went after Crowder and punched Brown in the head. Johnson also got involved and was seen pushing Brown.

Video showed both benches emptying onto the field. Feliciano also joked about the fight, retweeting a picture of himself getting pulled out of the fracas.

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown, center, is about to throw a punch during a fight that broke out between the offense and the defense at training camp on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Giants training facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown, center, is about to throw a punch during a fight that broke out between the offense and the defense at training camp on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Giants training facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post)

"Everything got a little hectic with the wild hugs and stuff like that," Giants defensive end Jihad Ward told NJ.com after practice ended. "I was looking at greatness. I was crying and s--t. I was just like, 'Damn, look at that — the brotherhood that we have.’"

Running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants talks to the media after mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, June 8, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants talks to the media after mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, June 8, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Giants are looking to improve from another disappointing season in 2021. New York brought in a new general manager in Joe Schoen and new coaching staff including, Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

New York begins their preseason schedule Thursday night against the New England Patriots on the road.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.