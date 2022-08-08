Giants training camp turns into mayhem after Saquon Barkley levies hit on Aaron Robinson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Temperatures were in the mid-90s in New Jersey on Monday but were even hotter on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center — the training camp home of the New York Giants.

A skirmish involving center Jon Feliciano, Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Aaron Robinson, Tae Crowder, Antonio Williams and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson occurred at practice, according to the New York Post.

The incident started when Barkley lowered his shoulder into Robinson during a drill and Crowder took major issue, according to The Athletic.

On the next play, Crowder tackled Williams to the ground and the brouhaha ensued. Feliciano went after Crowder and punched Brown in the head. Johnson also got involved and was seen pushing Brown.

Video showed both benches emptying onto the field. Feliciano also joked about the fight, retweeting a picture of himself getting pulled out of the fracas.

"Everything got a little hectic with the wild hugs and stuff like that," Giants defensive end Jihad Ward told NJ.com after practice ended. "I was looking at greatness. I was crying and s--t. I was just like, 'Damn, look at that — the brotherhood that we have.’"

The Giants are looking to improve from another disappointing season in 2021. New York brought in a new general manager in Joe Schoen and new coaching staff including, Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

New York begins their preseason schedule Thursday night against the New England Patriots on the road.