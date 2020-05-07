Giants send email to season ticket holders regarding refund policy amid coronavirus pandemic

The New York Giants and the rest of the NFL are hoping by the time the season kicks off in September, the coronavirus pandemic will have subsided, and life will have some sort of normalcy.

In case that doesn’t happen, the Giants have already told season ticket holders that they can defer their payments until July 1. The organization sent out an email to their customers to let them know about the team’s ticket refund policy if all or part of the season gets canceled and cannot be rescheduled.

The refund policy states:

“If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, full refunds will be available to season ticket members. Season ticket members have the choice to receive the option of either a full refund of their ticket purchase price for any impacted games or have the ability to apply the applicable amount as a credit towards a future ticket purchase.

“Anyone who purchases individual game tickets from Ticketmaster.com will receive a full refund of their ticket purchase price from Ticketmaster within 30 days of cancellation if the game cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending. If a game is postponed or rescheduled, your tickets are valid for the new date, so hang onto them and we will keep you posted.”

The Giants are scheduled to kick their season off on Sept. 14 when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football.