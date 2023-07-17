Giants' Saquon Barkley, Raiders' Josh Jacobs fail to reach long-term deals by NFL deadline: report

Star running backs Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal with their teams by the franchise tag extension deadline on Monday at 4 p.m., per multiple reports.

Barkley and Jacobs are now expected to miss all of training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, which they are allowed to do without fines as they have not signed their franchise tags, which are worth $10.091 million for the season.

They would lose game checks if they miss regular-season games.

Both players were tagged earlier this offseason to avoid hitting the free agent market, but this deadline by the NFL was always looming. Despite both players discussing terms with their teams, the low running back market didn't help in finding common ground on extensions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.