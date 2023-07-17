Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Saquon Barkley
Published

Giants' Saquon Barkley, Raiders' Josh Jacobs fail to reach long-term deals by NFL deadline: report

Both players are expected to miss the start of training camp

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Star running backs Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal with their teams by the franchise tag extension deadline on Monday at 4 p.m., per multiple reports. 

Barkley and Jacobs are now expected to miss all of training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, which they are allowed to do without fines as they have not signed their franchise tags, which are worth $10.091 million for the season. 

They would lose game checks if they miss regular-season games. 

Both players were tagged earlier this offseason to avoid hitting the free agent market, but this deadline by the NFL was always looming. Despite both players discussing terms with their teams, the low running back market didn't help in finding common ground on extensions. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.