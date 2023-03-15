Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Josh Jacobs appears frustrated after team reportedly trades star tight end: 'S--ts sad'

Jacobs tweeted his frustration after the trade was reported

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants’ reported acquisition of Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders stunned the NFL world and at least one of the tight end’s former teammates on Tuesday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had an explicit reaction to the deal.

Josh Jacobs, #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders, looks on against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

"S---s sad fr (for real)," Jacobs tweeted.

The Giants acquired Waller for a third-round draft pick, which New York received as part of the Kadarius Toney trade with the Kansas City Chiefs at the deadline last season. The deal will not be made official until the start of the new league year, which will come at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Waller played in nine games for the Raiders in 2022. He had 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 when he had his breakout season. He had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs, #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders, celebrates a touchdown with Darren Waller, #83, during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The trade also came about 10 days after Waller got married to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum. According to The Athletic, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels accidentally leaked the news of the wedding at the NFL Scouting Combine and the tight end was reportedly upset when it got int the newspaper. The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married.

Plum reacted to the trade later Tuesday.

"Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol," Plum tweeted in response to Robert Griffin III’s reaction to the deal.

Jonathan Jones, #31 of the New England Patriots, tackles Josh Jacobs, #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders, during the first quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As for Jacobs, the Raiders franchise-tagged him before last week’s deadline. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection for Las Vegas last season. He led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.