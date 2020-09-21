Giants' Saquon Barkley deletes all Instagram posts except Kobe Bryant picture following devastating Week 2 injury

A tough loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday was made worse for New York Giants’ fans after reports suggested that Saquon Barkley could possibly miss the remainder of the season with a suspected torn ACL.

Barkley is no stranger to injury but his latest seemed to spark something within the 23-year-old running back.

He sustained a knee injury in the second quarter against the Bears after he was slammed to the ground by Chicago defensive back Eddie Jackson on what appeared to be a routine tackle.

He was eventually carted off the field with what several reports later suggested was a torn ACL.

A frustrated Barkley appeared to make some sort of a statement on his Instagram following the game when he deleted every single post except for a picture of the late Kobe Bryant.

He did not remove the Giants name from his bio but the stunt is still a call for concern following a poor start to the 2020 season.

Barkley was coming off one of the worst games of his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and drew heavy criticism from Giants great Tiki Barber. He had only six rushing yards on 15 carries. He also had six catches for 60 yards.

Hopes were high for Barkley after he recorded 1,003 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. It was the second straight season he recorded 1,000 or more rushing yards.

