Giants rumble to stunning victory over Packers behind Saquon Barkley, bloodied Daniel Jones

The New York Giants stunned the reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in London behind a tremendous second-half comeback 27-22.

The Giants outscored the Packers 17-2 in the final two quarters and got touchdowns from Saquon Barkley and Gary Brightwell to lift them to the lead. Daniel Bellinger also had a touchdown on a trick play that was nearly stopped by the Packers for a big loss, but somehow he persevered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York trailed 20-10 at halftime before putting together 17 straight points behind Brightwell’s 2-yard run with 10:08 left and Barkley’s 2-yard gallop in the end zone that put the Giants up with 6:08 left.

The Giants' defense stopped the Packers from scoring on their penultimate drive. Rodgers led a 14-play, 69-yard drive only to have his final two throws batted down.

Daniel Jones, whose hand was bloodied at one point during the game, finished 21-for-27 with 217 passing yards. He was only sacked once and managed to rush for 37 yards.

COMMANDERS' BRIAN ROBINSON JR. RETURNS TO ACTIVE ROSTER FOR TITANS GAME

Barkley led the Giants with 70 yards on the ground on 13 carries along with 3 catches for 36 yards. He had a 41-yard catch that helped the Giants get to the end zone late in the game. Darius Slayton led the team with six catches for 79 yards.

Rodgers had two touchdown passes and 222 passing yards in the game. He had a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard and Mercedes Lewis. Aaron Jones led the way on the ground with 13 carries for 63 yards.

Green Bay ran 25 plays in the second half and only had two points to show for it.

The Giants, now 4-1, are off to their best start since 2009 when they won their first five games. New York didn’t win their fourth game last season until Nov. 28.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers dropped to 3-2 on the season.