Giants rule out Jaxson Dart for game vs Lions, Jameis Winston gets second consecutive start

For the second consecutive week, the New York Giants will start Jameis Winston at quarterback, as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka announced Friday that Winston will start in the Giants’ game against the Detroit Lions.

Dart was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, giving fans hope the exciting rookie would make his return against the Lions, but he will instead watch from the sidelines.

Dart, 22, sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. The Giants were winning the game at the time of his injury, but the lead was relinquished when Russell Wilson took over.

The 2025 first-round pick was injured on a designed quarterback run, during which he took a hard hit and fumbled the ball. Prior to the injury, Dart was playing well against the Bears, as he had completed 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards while running for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

In nine games, Dart has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 317 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns.

Winston, 31, in his first start of the season, completed 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and an interception along with 10 rushing yards and a touchdown in the team’s 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week.

Winston drove the Giants down the field with a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter but was intercepted in the end zone, sealing the Giants’ loss.

The Giants (2-9) will take on the Lions (6-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

