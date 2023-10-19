Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants place offensive lineman on IR as injuries continue to plague struggling group

Lemieux joins Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, more linemen dealing with injuries

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants’ offensive line woes continued Thursday when they learned injury news for another one of the group.

Guard Shane Lemieux tore his biceps at Wednesday’s practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and he was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

The Giants were proactive in signing lineman Sean Harlow off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad to take Lemieux's place on the active roster. Harlow is now the fourth lineman the Giants have added off a practice squad this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shane Lemieux walks on practice field

Offensive guard Shane Lemieux of the New York Giants walks to the field during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on August 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Giants also signed Justin Pugh, who the team drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, from their practice squad on Wednesday after he played against the Buffalo Bills at left tackle following an injury to Josh Ezeudu, who was already playing the position in place of Andrew Thomas.

Ezeudu was placed on the injured reserve for a toe injury he tried playing through last Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, and Thomas has been sidelined since Week 1 against the Cowboys.

EX-NFL PLAYER RASHAD JENNINGS SUFFERS BRUTAL ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ MISHAP ON SIMPLE PUZZLE

Tyre Phillips was also signed by the Giants from the Eagles’ practice squad while Joshua Miles was brought in from the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Why all the signings? Not only have the Giants struggled to get a solid offensive line on the field in a season that’s begun 1-5, but injuries are playing a vital role in the lack of production. Lemieux marks the seventh injured Giants offensive lineman who was part of the original nine that was on the roster coming out of training camp.

Along with Ezeudu and Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz, who the Giants selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is working through a shoulder injury. Tackle Matt Peart is also dealing with a shoulder ailment.

Shane Lemieux looks up from sideline

New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux is seen during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Lions in Detroit on August 11, 2023. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

And the injuries go far beyond the offensive line for the Giants’ offense as quarterback Daniel Jones could be out for the second straight week after sustaining a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. As of Thursday, Jones was still not cleared for contact, though he was out practicing.

That would leave Tyrod Taylor to start for the second straight week, though he did play well in Buffalo by throwing for 200 yards. However, the Giants still haven’t been able to find the end zone on offense since Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers – a major problem for a team that won a playoff game last season.

The Giants did see running back Saquon Barkley on the field against the Bills, and he emerged from that battle with 93 yards on 24 carries and no signs of reaggravating the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3.

Shane Lemieux walks off field

Shane Lemieux of the New York Giants walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL preseason game against the Lions in Detroit on August 11, 2023. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But heading into Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, the Giants will see the offensive line carousel continue to move in merry-go-round fashion as the injuries pile up.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.