MLB

Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle accused by wife of ‘affairs’ and ‘abuse’

Caroline Hjelle claims she's 'raising two boys alone' after confronting MLB husband about infidelity

Jackson Thompson
Published
The wife of San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle spoke out against her husband on social media Friday, accusing him of "affairs" and "abuse." 

Caroline Hjelle posted a video on TikTok Friday of her and the couple's two children with a caption that said, "When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this (video was taken) once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone."

The Giants released a statement addressing the post. 

"We are aware of these serious allegations. We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under their jurisdiction, and we won’t be commenting further," the statement said. 

sean hjelle pitching

Sean Hjelle of the San Francisco Giants pitches during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick March 10, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz.  (Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Team manager Bob Melvin addressed the allegations at a team press conference ahead of the team's game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday. 

"Obviously we’re aware of it," Melvin said. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can’t comment on it further."

Melvin added that Hjelle is available to pitch for the team.

sean hjelle on mound

Sean Hjelle of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park June 20, 2025, in San Francisco. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Caroline Hjelle posted a cryptic message on TikTok April 8 with another video that included their sons.

"No one would know an hour ago I was devastated by findind [sic] out all the lies" she wrote, with the hashtag "divorce."

Hjelle, 28, has a 4.66 ERA in six games this year.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.