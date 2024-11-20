Drew Lock expresses confusion over Giants' decision to start Tommy DeVito: 'Interesting situation'

No one seemed more surprised about the New York Giants' decision to start third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito this weekend over veteran backup Drew Lock than Drew Lock.

While addressing reporters inside the Giants' locker room Wednesday, Lock was asked specifically about the depth chart and why, if he was listed as the No. 2 quarterback up until this point, DeVito was named Sunday’s starter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"That's a question I might still have for myself," he responded.

"It was expressed to me that I was going to be the two, and, I don’t know, it's just an interesting situation. There’s not much I can really say about it besides, again, I’m going to be here for [DeVito], and we’re still communicating, still very good friends — believe it or not," he continued with a smile.

Daniel Jones was benched Monday in favor of fan favorite DeVito. Head coach Brian Daboll pointed to DeVito's 3-3 record last season as one of the reasons why.

"Got a lot of respect for all three of those guys," Daboll said. "After evaluating a bunch of things and looking at a lot of tape and being around Tommy last year, where he created a little bit of a spark for us, that's the reason why we're going with Tommy.

"Drew will be the backup. Continue to work with him. He's been nothing but a pro, and as was Daniel. It's never an easy conversation to have with the players. But felt like this was a necessary move for us and look forward to working with Tommy and getting him ready to go against Tampa."

Daboll said Wednesday the team will make a final decision by Friday on whether Jones will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Jones has thrown for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He is 3-13 in his last 16 starts, and New York ranks last in the league in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.