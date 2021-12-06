Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants legend Lawrence Taylor admits he doesn't keep up with his former team

Taylor spent 13 seasons with the Giants where he led the league in sacks in 1986

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor made the shocking admission this week that he doesn't keep up his former team after failing to realize during an interview that Eli Manning is no longer quarterback. 

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the Hall of Famer didn’t seem to get the memo about Manning’s retirement. 

LOGAN RYAN OFFERS TO BE GIANTS’ QB AS TEAM’S SITUATION GETS MURKIER: ‘I’M GOING TO PUT IT OUT THERE’

"Daniel Jones is the [what?]" Taylor said to former teammate Ottis Anderson. "You mean to tell me Eli is not the quarterback no more? Get the hell out of here!"

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27:  Jim Kelly #12 of the Buffalo Bills throws a under pressure from Lawrence Taylor #56 of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV January 27, 1991 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won the Super Bowl 20-19. 

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27:  Jim Kelly #12 of the Buffalo Bills throws a under pressure from Lawrence Taylor #56 of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV January 27, 1991 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won the Super Bowl 20-19.  (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Taylor laughed about it but he certainly wasn’t kidding. 

"He doesn’t watch, I’m telling you," Anderson confirmed. "We were talking earlier and we were talking about [Dave] Gettleman and Joe Judge and he said, ‘Who? Joe Judge? You talking Joe Kid, the one that played Clint Eastwood?'"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I said, ‘No, not Kid!’ He loves Westerns so he was talking about Clint Eastwood movies!"

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 3:  Ottis Anderson #24 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game December 3, 1989 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Anderson played for the Giants from 1986-92.  

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 3:  Ottis Anderson #24 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game December 3, 1989 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Anderson played for the Giants from 1986-92.   (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

But it’s not the 4-8 record that’s keeping him from watching the Giants. 

"I just don’t watch. The game and ‘Star Trek’ come on at the same time, so…"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03:  (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT)   Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Colts defeated the Giants 40-24.  

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03:  (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT)   Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Colts defeated the Giants 40-24.   (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Taylor spent 13 seasons with the Giants where he was named NFL Defensive Player of the year both his rookie and sophomore season. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Taylor was named to 10 Pro Bowls and led the league in sacks in 1986.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com