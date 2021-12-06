Giants legend Lawrence Taylor admits he doesn't keep up with his former team

Legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor made the shocking admission this week that he doesn't keep up his former team after failing to realize during an interview that Eli Manning is no longer quarterback.

During an interview with TMZ Sports , the Hall of Famer didn’t seem to get the memo about Manning’s retirement.

" Daniel Jones is the [what?]" Taylor said to former teammate Ottis Anderson. "You mean to tell me Eli is not the quarterback no more? Get the hell out of here!"

Taylor laughed about it but he certainly wasn’t kidding.

"He doesn’t watch, I’m telling you," Anderson confirmed. "We were talking earlier and we were talking about [Dave] Gettleman and Joe Judge and he said, ‘Who? Joe Judge? You talking Joe Kid, the one that played Clint Eastwood?'"

"I said, ‘No, not Kid!’ He loves Westerns so he was talking about Clint Eastwood movies!"

But it’s not the 4-8 record that’s keeping him from watching the Giants.

"I just don’t watch. The game and ‘Star Trek’ come on at the same time, so…"

Taylor spent 13 seasons with the Giants where he was named NFL Defensive Player of the year both his rookie and sophomore season. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Taylor was named to 10 Pro Bowls and led the league in sacks in 1986.