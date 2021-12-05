Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Logan Ryan offers to be Giants' QB as team's situation gets murkier: 'I’m going to put it out there'

Mike Glennon suffered a concussion during a loss against the Dolphins

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Giants’ quarterback situation appeared to be more clouded after Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Daniel Jones missed the game with a neck injury and is reportedly set to miss Week 14’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike Glennon, who started against Miami, suffered a concussion during the game and may not be able to play against the Chargers. Jake Fromm, a second-year player out of Georgia, is the lone healthy quarterback on the roster it appears.

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) sacks New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) sacks New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Giants safety Logan Ryan offered his services as a quarterback and compared himself to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"Look, I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I’m going to put it out there, emergency," Ryan said, via the New York Post. "A lot like Tua, a lefty. I can throw 2-yard passes to the left. I’m accurate. I’m smart. I’m going to put it out there. But, look, we’re going to do what we’ve got to do."

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on October 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-3.

Logan Ryan #23 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on October 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-3. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

TUA, DOLPHINS HOLD OFF GIANTS, WIN 20-9

Ryan played some quarterback in high school.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Jake Fromm of the New York Giants throws a ball during warm-up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Jake Fromm of the New York Giants throws a ball during warm-up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fromm was on the active roster as a backup to Glennon just in case of an injury during the game. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback was praised earlier in the week by Glennon for helping get him prepared for the Dolphins.

New York also has Michigan State product Brian Lewerke on the practice squad.

