Logan Ryan offers to be Giants' QB as team's situation gets murkier: 'I’m going to put it out there'

The New York Giants’ quarterback situation appeared to be more clouded after Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Daniel Jones missed the game with a neck injury and is reportedly set to miss Week 14’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike Glennon, who started against Miami, suffered a concussion during the game and may not be able to play against the Chargers. Jake Fromm, a second-year player out of Georgia, is the lone healthy quarterback on the roster it appears.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giants safety Logan Ryan offered his services as a quarterback and compared himself to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"Look, I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I’m going to put it out there, emergency," Ryan said, via the New York Post. "A lot like Tua, a lefty. I can throw 2-yard passes to the left. I’m accurate. I’m smart. I’m going to put it out there. But, look, we’re going to do what we’ve got to do."

TUA, DOLPHINS HOLD OFF GIANTS, WIN 20-9

Ryan played some quarterback in high school.

Fromm was on the active roster as a backup to Glennon just in case of an injury during the game. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback was praised earlier in the week by Glennon for helping get him prepared for the Dolphins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York also has Michigan State product Brian Lewerke on the practice squad.