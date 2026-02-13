Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' John Harbaugh shares what Americans 'should keep in mind' as country's 250th birthday nears

Harbaugh also touched on Trump's call for the Giants to hire him

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade talks with John Harbaugh in East Rutherford, NJ, about his firing from the Baltimore Ravens, his new position as head coach of the New York Giants and the support from President Donald Trump.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh divulged what Americans should "keep in mind" as the U.S. gets ready to celebrate its 250th birthday this year.

Harbaugh spoke with Fox News Channel’s Brian Kilmeade for a segment that aired on "Fox & Friends" and Sunday on "One Nation." The two talked at the Giants’ practice facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

John Harbaugh walks to the podium

John Harbaugh arrives at the press conference announcing his hiring as the next New York Giants head coach at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Jan. 20, 2026. (Ed Mulholland/Imagn Images)

"I think people should keep in mind that this is the greatest country, this is the greatest experiment in governing and the greatest experiment in society building that’s ever been attempted in the history of the world," Harbaugh said. "What this is about was never even comprehended until 1776 when the founding fathers came up with this idea."

And when the national anthem hits on game day, Harbaugh said he’s "going to be proud standing out there."

The Giants hired Harbaugh days after President Donald Trump weighed in on the team’s coaching search. The Baltimore Ravens fired the Super Bowl champion following their Week 18 loss, which cost them a spot in the playoffs.

John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at the press conference announcing his hiring at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Jan. 20, 2026. (Ed Mulholland/Imagn Images)

Trump fired off a Truth Social post, saying the Giants needed to hire him "fast."

"It surprised me," Harbaugh recalled. "All of a sudden I started getting, ‘Bing, bing, bing," my phone starts going off and there it is. It’s like, man, OK, he’s the president. I guess that’s what we’re gonna do."

He said he’s met three U.S. presidents, including Trump. He previously met Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

"It just goes to show you how blessed we are to do something like this," he said.

Harbaugh and Kilmeade’s full interview can be seen on YouTube.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

