Giants' John Harbaugh shares what Americans 'should keep in mind' as country's 250th birthday nears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh divulged what Americans should "keep in mind" as the U.S. gets ready to celebrate its 250th birthday this year.

Harbaugh spoke with Fox News Channel’s Brian Kilmeade for a segment that aired on "Fox & Friends" and Sunday on "One Nation." The two talked at the Giants’ practice facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think people should keep in mind that this is the greatest country, this is the greatest experiment in governing and the greatest experiment in society building that’s ever been attempted in the history of the world," Harbaugh said. "What this is about was never even comprehended until 1776 when the founding fathers came up with this idea."

And when the national anthem hits on game day, Harbaugh said he’s "going to be proud standing out there."

The Giants hired Harbaugh days after President Donald Trump weighed in on the team’s coaching search. The Baltimore Ravens fired the Super Bowl champion following their Week 18 loss, which cost them a spot in the playoffs.

GIANTS' CAM SKATTEBO GIVES UPDATE ON GRUESOME INJURY REHAB, REVEALS WHO HE SOUGHT ADVICE FROM ON RECOVERY

Trump fired off a Truth Social post, saying the Giants needed to hire him "fast."

"It surprised me," Harbaugh recalled. "All of a sudden I started getting, ‘Bing, bing, bing," my phone starts going off and there it is. It’s like, man, OK, he’s the president. I guess that’s what we’re gonna do."

He said he’s met three U.S. presidents, including Trump. He previously met Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

"It just goes to show you how blessed we are to do something like this," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Harbaugh and Kilmeade’s full interview can be seen on YouTube.