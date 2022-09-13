Giants' Gabe Kapler, Zack Littell involved in tense exchange during win over Braves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and pitcher Zack Littell got into a tiff during the team’s 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

The quarrel came in the eighth inning when Kapler went out to the mound to remove Littell, who wanted to stay in the game to face Matt Olson. Littell was replaced by Scott Alexander, but as he handed the ball to Kapler and walked off the mound, he appeared to have some choice words.

The broadcast then showed Kapler marching back into the dugout and calling Littell over to the clubhouse tunnel to speak to the pitcher. Littell had allowed a two-run single to Dansby Swanson before getting Austin Riley to ground out into a double play.

Alexander came on for the four-out save.

"It was purely out of frustration in my performance, and it came out in a disrespectful way toward him," Littell explained after the game. "Obviously that was not my intention at all. So that's on me. I've already gone into his office and that's that. ... I can assure you on my side it won't happen again."

Kapler said he and Littell discussed how the two can better communicate in the future.

"I'm happy to discuss those things with players and there's a way to do that. I think Zack understands that," Kapler added.

The Giants got runs off the bats of Willie Calhoun, Luis Gonzalez and Thairo Estrada in the game. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb struck out seven and did not allow any runs. He did not walk anybody either.

Braves starter Spencer Strider went five innings allowing three runs – two earned – on nine hits.

The Giants moved to 68-73 with the win. The Braves fell to 87-54.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.