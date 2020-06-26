SF Giants' Farhan Zaidi slams Arizona city councilman over George Floyd mocking: 'I mean, f--k that guy'

San Francisco Giants team president Farhan Zaidi slammed an Arizona city councilman who mocked George Floyd at an anti-mask rally.

Scottsdale City Council member Guy Phillips invoked Floyd at a rally Wednesday. He chanted “I can’t breathe!” before ripping off his face mask. He was leading a crowd of about 200 protesters who held an anti-mask rally as the state was seeing a spike in coronavirus numbers.

Zaidi, whose team has a spring training facility in Scottsdale, did not mince words when talking about Phillips in an interview with The Athletic.

“I mean, f—k that guy,” he told the outlet. “You can quote me on that. F—k that guy.”

While Phillips issued an apology, Zaidi said he didn’t buy it.

“I think anyone would have difficulty getting beyond the abhorrent insensitivity of his statement,” Zaidi told The Athletic. “But even if you can get beyond that — the fact that this guy is condoning behavior that put our staff and players at risk? Like, seriously. F—k that guy. I can’t believe that that guy is a public official in this country. It’s unbelievable.”

Zaidi added that there could be some repercussions over Phillips’ comment.

“I don’t know how you could watch that and not be angry about it,” he said. “And angry may be too simple a term. As for what recourse we have, I wouldn’t want to speak to that. But I’m f—king pissed about it. And I know I speak for a lot of people when I say that.”

The Giants are in the process of building a brand new spring training facility in Scottsdale.

Arizona has reported more than 59,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 3,000 coming over the last 24 hours. The state has reported a total of 1,463 deaths.