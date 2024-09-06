Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants' Dexter Lawrence ready for Week 1 game vs Vikings: 'I'm excited'

Lawrence partnered with Campbell's Chunky before the season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Giants' Dexter Lawrence gives his thoughts on Week 1, Campbell's Chunky partnership Video

Giants' Dexter Lawrence gives his thoughts on Week 1, Campbell's Chunky partnership

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence hopeful to get team off on right foot, he tells Fox News Digital.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is just hitting his stride.

Lawrence made his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance last year after racking up 4.5 sacks and 53 total tackles in 16 games for the Giants. However, after New York had a disappointing season, Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is a chance to start fresh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dexter Lawrence vs Packers

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, #97, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec. 11, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"Really important having a fast start," he told Fox News Digital days before the team took the field for their first regular-season game of 2024. "We preach that every day and I think the guys are buying in and having a good week of practice so far. So, I’m excited."

The Giants have historically fielded great defenses with Michael Strahan, Lawrence Taylor, Justin Tuck – the names go on. Establishing a winning mindset starts at the top of the organization and trickles down and is reminded to the players at their practice facility.

It has been a few years since the Giants have been ranked in the top 10 in major defensive categories. It is up to Lawrence to lead the pack.

CHIEFS TAKE DOWN RAVENS AS HUNT FOR 3RD STRAIGHT SUPER BOWL STARTS OFF ON RIGHT FOOT

Dexter Lawrence in the face of Dak Prescott

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, #97, slams into Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, after the ball was released on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"I think it starts with the players and helping everybody know the importance of every little detail and what it takes to win a game," Lawrence said. "As leaders on this team, I think we’ve been doing a good job helping the guys understand the importance and cherish every moment that we get here."

Lawrence earned Defensive Player of the Year votes last year as well.

With his star status rising, Lawrence partnered with Campbell’s Chunky for its Campbell’s Sacks Hunger program. For every sack made across the NFL, Chunky will donate 1,000 meals to feeding America.

He was flanked by cans of Campbell’s Chunky while talking to Fox News Digital.

Dexter Lawrence talks to reporters

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, #97, talks to reporters after day two of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 27, 2023. (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s exciting," he said. "You grew up watching these commercials. My mom was a little upset she couldn’t be in but … you grew up watching this and dreaming of this one day and now you being a part of it seeing how it actually impacts the world and I think that’s why I’m really excited."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.