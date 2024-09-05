Chiefs take down Ravens as hunt for 3rd straight Super Bowl starts off on right foot

A sliver of Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely's toe was the difference between overtime in the first game of the NFL season and the Kansas City Chiefs' first win of the year.

The final play of the game saw Lamar Jackson and the Ravens needing a touchdown to force overtime, and he fired a strike to Likely, who secured it and looked to get two feet in.

However, after review, Likely's toe was on the back line, and he was ruled out of bounds, ending the game in dramatic fashion in favor of the home team, 27-20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chiefs are hunting for NFL history this season as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, and on the night they unveiled their latest banner, they did what needed to be done – and saw some luck fall their way in the end – to start off on the right foot.

Earlier this year, the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to get to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and they kept that domination alive at home this time in Kansas City.

And while Patrick Mahomes showcased his regular magic on the football field as quarterback for the Chiefs, it was his new weapon, rookie speedster Xavier Worthy, that really shined in his NFL debut.

One of the reasons the Chiefs are expected to have more explosive plays this season is Worthy, the new record holder in the 40-yard dash after posting a 4.21-second run at the NFL Scouting Combine.

That speed was showcased immediately in this game, as he had just three touches on the football, but two of them went for touchdowns.

The Chiefs needed just four plays to get downfield in scoring territory on its first drive of the season, and it was Mahomes hitting his second-year receiver Rashee Rice, who had two catches for 27 yards, his last a 16-yard catch-and-run with a horse collar tackle that added 15 yards on top of that.

TAYLOR SWIFT ARRIVES FOR CHIEFS-RAVENS WEEK 1 OPENER

Then, the ball went in the hands of rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, the new record holder in the NFL Combine’s 40-yard dash, for the first time and he didn’t disappoint. The blazing speed was on full display, as he worked his way around the Ravens’ defense and into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown run – his first touch in the NFL.

The Ravens, though, were the first to put up a touchdown in the new year, and it was their new addition, running back Derrick Henry, plunging in from five yards out for his first end zone trip as a Raven.

After such a hot start, though, the Chiefs and Ravens both punted on their next drives, but we then saw our first turnover of the new year.

Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who wreaked havoc all game, got into the backfield and forced the ball out of Jackson’s hands on the first play of the Ravens’ third drive. That set the Chiefs up for another potential touchdown drive, but Juju Smith-Schuster, who rejoined the Chiefs this offseason, couldn’t handle a ball on the goal line.

Harrison Butker kicked his first field goal of the year to take the lead for Kansas City.

It was a lead Kansas City wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the game, as Baltimore just couldn’t get going like they usually did on their way to the best record in the league last season (though their final drive made things interesting). Justin Tucker, who struggled from beyond 50 yards last season, missed his first field goal of the year from 53 yards out.

And despite picking off Mahomes late in the first half, the Ravens had to settle for a field goal to head into the locker room down three points, 13-10.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S MAN TRAVIS KELCE ISN'T BOTHERED BY BEING CALLED ARM CANDY: 'COMES WITH THE TERRITORY'

The Chiefs created a gap with its first drive in the second half, as Mahomes led the way on a six-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a Pacheco score from one yard out.

But while the Ravens were struggling on offense, we all know it takes just one play to turn things around, and that’s exactly what happened when Jackson simply threw it up for Isaiah Likely, the Ravens’ tight end who shined last year in place of the hurt Mark Andrews.

Likely secured the pass with linebacker Nick Bolton draped all over him, and he started to make the Chiefs miss. After maneuvering around Bolton, he found a couple blocks and started streaking downfield. He hit the brakes just before the goal line and walked into the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown that made it a three-point game again.

However, Worthy's second touchdown came immediately after Baltimore felt momentum on its sideline again, as Marlon Humphrey thought he had safety help over the top, and Mahomes didn't miss his rookie on the right side as he waltzed into the end zone for a 35-yard score.

The Ravens would cut the lead to seven with another Tucker field goal, and they were able to get the ball back at the two-minute warning in an attempt to tie, or perhaps win, the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore made its way downfield, as Jackson started dissecting the defense by finding Likely. Then, things got fascinating when Rashod Bateman went up to grab a 38-yard reception to land on Kansas City's 10-yard line.

With second-and-goal and 10 seconds remaining, Jackson danced around the pocket and fired a pass to a wide-open Zay Flowers, but he threw behind him. Then, the Likely mishap occurred, ending the Ravens' night in heartbreak.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.