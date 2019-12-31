Giants' Dave Gettleman mocked over promise to increase analytics in decision-making

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was the subject of mockery on social media as he touted the team’s use of analytics to help make personnel decisions on the field.

Gettleman defended some of the decisions he made, including trading two draft picks to the New York Jets for defensive end Leonard Williams and hiring “four computer folks” to help the team.

“We’ve been ramping up the analytic and technology piece. That’s where we’re going. And I really feel good about the direction we’re headed,” he said during the press conference.

The Giants have been at the bottom of the NFL for the last two seasons with no end in sight and fans had no patience for Gettleman and his promise for better use of analytics.

The Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur after two disappointing seasons on Monday and are reportedly looking at several candidates to replace him, including Baylor coach Matt Rhule, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

“There are many reasons why the Giants are in the current state and I take my share of culpability,” Gettleman said. “When I came here I had two major goals. One was to find the quarterback and I believe we’ve done that. The second was to set the team up for sustained success.”

New York is a young team and Gettleman expressed hope that the team will get better once the “young puppies” come around.