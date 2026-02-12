Ireland agrees to play Israel in Nations League despite previously calling for ban over Gaza war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just months after lobbying for the banishment of the Israeli national soccer team to be banned from UEFA, Ireland has agreed to play Israel this fall in Nations League matches.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) only just approved a motion calling for Israel to be banned from UEFA back in November. The FAI joined the soccer federations of Norway and Turkey in calling for Israel's banishment, citing the country's war in Gaza. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also made a similar plea. The motions were ultimately rejected.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The FAI has not released a statement addressing its willingness to play Israel after calling for the team's banishment in the fall.

"In 2025, a motion was proposed by members of the FAI General Assembly to vote on issuing a formal request to the UEFA executive committee for the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association from UEFA competitions for a breach of UEFA statutes," the FAI wrote.

ISRAELI BOBSLED CAPTAIN OPENS UP ON TEAM OVERCOMING BURGLARY AND VANDALISM TO MAKE HISTORY IN WINTER OLYMPICS

"Members then voted in favor to submit the motion to UEFA, which the association did in November 2025. While consultation has taken place with UEFA officials, the association does recognise that UEFA regulations outline that if an association refuses to play a match then that fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow -- including potential disqualification from the competition."

The two countries were drawn together in Group B3 of the Nations League on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The UEFA was reportedly moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over the war in Gaza in September, but the motion was put on pause. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced no action would be taken against the team on Oct. 3, after a historic peace proposal by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Irish soccer fans have protested Israel's participation in various sports leagues since the Hamas attack against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023. Irish protesters held signs that read "Ban Israel from UEFA and FIFA," and "Israel is a terrorist state" at a protest in Dublin on Oct. 4, 2025, just days before the two-year anniversary of the attack and at other locations throughout the country later in the year.

Irish soccer fans were also seen holding signs that read "Show Israel the Red Card" at a game against Hungary in September.