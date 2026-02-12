Expand / Collapse search
Ireland agrees to play Israel in Nations League despite previously calling for ban over Gaza war

The two countries were drawn together in Group B3 of the Nations League

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Israeli bobsled captain on overcoming team robbery before first Olympics Video

Israeli bobsled captain on overcoming team robbery before first Olympics

Israeli Olympian AJ Edelman details the apartment theft and the inspirational mindset that has carried the bobsled team to its first Winter Olympic Games.

Just months after lobbying for the banishment of the Israeli national soccer team to be banned from UEFA, Ireland has agreed to play Israel this fall in Nations League matches. 

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) only just approved a motion calling for Israel to be banned from UEFA back in November. The FAI joined the soccer federations of Norway and Turkey in calling for Israel's banishment, citing the country's war in Gaza. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also made a similar plea. The motions were ultimately rejected. 

Israeli fans

Israeli fans wave flags as they cheer their team warming up prior to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group I football match between Norway and Israel on October 11, 2025 in Oslo, Norway.   (Fredrik Varfjell / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT)

The FAI has not released a statement addressing its willingness to play Israel after calling for the team's banishment in the fall. 

"In 2025, a motion was proposed by members of the FAI General Assembly to vote on issuing a formal request to the UEFA executive committee for the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association from UEFA competitions for a breach of UEFA statutes," the FAI wrote.

Conor Coventry of Republic of Ireland

Conor Coventry of Republic of Ireland in action against Oscar Gloukh of Israel during the UEFA European U21 Championship play-off second leg match between Israel and Republic of Ireland at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.  (Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"Members then voted in favor to submit the motion to UEFA, which the association did in November 2025. While consultation has taken place with UEFA officials, the association does recognise that UEFA regulations outline that if an association refuses to play a match then that fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow -- including potential disqualification from the competition."

The two countries were drawn together in Group B3 of the Nations League on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland v Hungary

Dublin , Ireland - 6 September 2025; Republic of Ireland supporters make their feelings know as they protest against Israel before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F qualifying match between Republic of Ireland and Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The UEFA was reportedly moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over the war in Gaza in September, but the motion was put on pause. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced no action would be taken against the team on Oct. 3, after a historic peace proposal by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Irish soccer fans have protested Israel's participation in various sports leagues since the Hamas attack against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023. Irish protesters held signs that read "Ban Israel from UEFA and FIFA," and "Israel is a terrorist state" at a protest in Dublin on Oct. 4, 2025, just days before the two-year anniversary of the attack and at other locations throughout the country later in the year. 

Irish soccer fans were also seen holding signs that read "Show Israel the Red Card" at a game against Hungary in September. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

