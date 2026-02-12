Phillies release Nick Castellanos despite $20 million owed amid reported camp absence controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia Phillies fan favorite has been released before spring training gets underway.

Veteran MLB outfielder Nick Castellano will have to find a new home before the start of the 2026 season after the team announced his release on Thursday.

The news comes after a report from The Athletic revealed "there is no locker in the clubhouse" for Castellanos, adding he has been told "not to report to the team’s complex this week."

The reason? The Phillies are looking to get out of Castellanos’ $20 million contract, and he was expected to either be traded or released soon.

The writing has been on the wall regarding this relationship between Castellanos and the Phillies, as he was reportedly going to be on a new team come the start of the 2026 season back in October when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Then, that report became more concrete when the Phillies signed Adolis Garcia after re-signing another fan favorite, Kyle Schwarber, during free agency.

Castellanos, who turns 34 next month, struggled at the dish last season. He slashed .250/.294/.400 with a .694 OPS in 147 games for Philadelphia last season. He had 17 homers and 72 RBI as well.

Castellanos’ .250 batting average is the lowest full-season mark of his career.

His $20 million price tag doesn’t match what the Phillies want on the books for 2026, and thus, his time in the city appears to be over.

Castellanos has spent the past four seasons with the Phillies after signing a five-year, $100 million deal after his 2021 All-Star campaign with the Cincinnati Reds.

Castellanos collected his second All-Star appearance in 2023 when he hit 29 homers and 106 RBI over 157 games for the Phillies.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers, making his debut in 2013 at 21 years old. He became a regular after that season before a 2019 trade sent him to Cincinnati before the MLB deadline.

Now, it appears Castellanos will have to find his fifth home in MLB with the Phillies expected to make a decision soon.

