Giants' Darren Waller, WNBA star Kelsey Plum file for divorce after one year of marriage

Plum posted a cryptic message on X, seemingly aimed at Waller

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller filed for a joint petition for divorce just one year after the couple wed, according to online court records. 

The Las Vegas Aces star posted a cryptic message on social media Tuesday, seemingly aimed at her relationship. 

Kelsey Plum dribbles ball

Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Wings on Sept. 29, 2023, at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go," she wrote in a message posted to X. 

"God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy." 

She included the Bible verse "Philippians 1:6." 

Online records in Clark County confirm the couple filed for divorce on Tuesday. 

Darren Waller embraces his wife Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller embraces Kelsey Plum of the Aces during the WNBA playoffs on Aug. 17, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

HOW WNBA STAR KELSEY PLUM'S FAITH GOT HER THROUGH 'BRUTAL' YEAR: 'GOD HAS ALWAYS HAD A PLAN FOR ME'

Earlier this year, Waller addressed breakup rumors after he posted a video on TikTok that suggested the couple was heading toward a split. He denied the rumors while speaking to TMZ Sports in January. 

Waller did not release a statement on social media, but the two did not appear to be following one another on Instagram as of Tuesday. 

Darren Waller with the Giants

Darren Waller of the New York Giants during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Waller, who was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time, and Plum were married on March 4, 2003. Days later, he was traded to the Giants. 

Plum is a two-time WNBA champion, winning both titles with the Aces in 2022 and 2023. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.