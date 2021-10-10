Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Saquon Barkley ruled out after suffering nasty ankle injury vs. Cowboys

The star Giants running back left the game in the first quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Giants star Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys early in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Barkley was injured when he appeared to step on Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis’ foot when trying to catch a pass from Daniel Jones that was off the mark. Barkley immediately knew something was wrong and limped off the field.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants initially said Barkley was questionable to return but minutes later ruled him out. The FOX broadcast showed Barkley’s left ankle swollen.

Barkley had just come back from a torn ACL he suffered in the second week of the 2020 season and appeared to be fully healthy after a dominant performance in an upset win over the New Orleans Saints last week. The latest injury is a bad break for the star running back who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year and has recently run into a spate of injuries that have hampered him the last few years.

Through four games, he had recorded 186 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns along with 14 catches for 130 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome Oct. 03, 2021 in New Orleans, La.

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome Oct. 03, 2021 in New Orleans, La.

New York was also without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas entering the Cowboys game.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.