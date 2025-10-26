Giants' Cam Skattebo suffers gruesome ankle injury vs Eagles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skattebo, who scored a touchdown earlier in the game, was the target on a pass from Jaxson Dart with about 8:09 left in the second quarter. The pass was out of his reach, but as he went down, his right ankle buckled underneath him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Arizona State standout knew something was wrong as soon as he went down. Skattebo writhed in pain as the training staff came out to attend to him.

The FOX broadcast showed Dart yell an expletive in frustration. Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. put his head in his hands in disbelief. Photos showed Skattebo’s ankle pointed to the right. He was helped on to a medical cart and waved to the crowd as he was taken off the field.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

NFL TO INVESTIGATE RAVENS OVER LAMAR JACKSON INJURY REPORT HANDLING AFTER BEING RULED OUT VS BEARS

New York selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the draft. He quickly earned his spot as a starting running back, providing an intense spark that gave Giants fans a glimmer of hope that their season might be salvaged.

Coming into the game, he had 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.

He provided the Giants’ first touchdown in the game against the Eagles. But Philadelphia’s offense had been just too much for New York at halftime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles led 21-10 at the break.