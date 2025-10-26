Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Giants

Giants' Cam Skattebo suffers gruesome ankle injury vs Eagles

Skattebo had a touchdown catch earlier in the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skattebo, who scored a touchdown earlier in the game, was the target on a pass from Jaxson Dart with about 8:09 left in the second quarter. The pass was out of his reach, but as he went down, his right ankle buckled underneath him.

Cam Skattebo on the medical cart

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) leaves the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The former Arizona State standout knew something was wrong as soon as he went down. Skattebo writhed in pain as the training staff came out to attend to him. 

The FOX broadcast showed Dart yell an expletive in frustration. Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. put his head in his hands in disbelief. Photos showed Skattebo’s ankle pointed to the right. He was helped on to a medical cart and waved to the crowd as he was taken off the field.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Cam Skattebo on his back in pain

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the draft. He quickly earned his spot as a starting running back, providing an intense spark that gave Giants fans a glimmer of hope that their season might be salvaged.

Coming into the game, he had 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.

He provided the Giants’ first touchdown in the game against the Eagles. But Philadelphia’s offense had been just too much for New York at halftime.

Cam Skattebo scores a TD

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles led 21-10 at the break.

