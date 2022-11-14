Giants' Brian Daboll offers little on Kenny Golladay benching: 'We just made a decision to play Isaiah'

Kenny Golladay’s return to the New York Giants lineup was cut short when the veteran receiver was benched after dropping a 5-yard pass in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans.

Fans at MetLife Stadium began booing as the short pass from Daniel Jones slipped between Golladay’s hands late in the second quarter.

The 29-year-old vet, who was playing in his first game after missing four with a knee injury, would be replaced by recent waiver pickup Isaiah Hodgins for the remainder of the game.

"I think (receivers coach Mike Groh) addressed it with him and we went with Isaiah in the second half," head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game. "It’s just after one game. You never know what can happen week-to-week. Go out there, try to have a good week at practice, and take it day by day."

When asked if the drop led to Golladay’s benching, Daboll replied: "We just made a decision to play Isaiah. Simple as that."

"I thought Isaiah did a good job, you know, being here a couple of days. Coming in, making a couple of good plays, knowing what to do, being where he’s supposed to be – credit to him for the short amount of time he was here. So I’m glad we have him."

Golladay would not comment on his benching after the game.

"Yeah, I’m going to just keep that to myself," he said in the locker room, via NJ Advance Media.

"It was just a drop," he said when asked about the mishap. "Stuff like that happens in football. It’s definitely unacceptable. I take pride in catching the ball."

Golladay is 2-of-8 for 22 yards and no touchdowns. He now has as many drops as receptions this season.

Legendary sports radio host Mike Francesa took to Twitter to share his take on the Golladay situation.

"One more drop and I take away Golladay's helmet. Enough is enough."