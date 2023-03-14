Giants acquire Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller in blockbuster trade with Raiders: report

The New York Giants have traded for Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller in a blockbuster move that gives an immediate jolt to their offense.

Waller has been rumored to be in trades, dating to last year when the Green Bay Packers almost landed him in the Davante Adams deal.

Now, the Giants capitalize on the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder by sending the third-round pick they acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Kadarius Toney trade this past season to the Raiders.

The Giants didn’t waste a first-round pick on Toney after all.

Waller had four years left on his deal with the Raiders, but the Giants are only guaranteed to pay him $11 million for the 2023 season as there is an opt-out clause after this year.

Waller agreed to a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders prior to the start of last season, which would be the Giants’ responsibility if the opt-out isn’t exercised.

After securing quarterback Daniel Jones for the next four seasons, the Giants knew they had to get him more pass catchers. While Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton did well last season, Jones was missing that top target throughout the year.

The Giants may still add a top wide receiver, but Waller enters this offense as a dynamic pass-catcher who can realistically line up anywhere.

Waller has, however, dealt with injuries these past two seasons, which has stymied his usual production. He landed on the IR last season with a hamstring strain that was bothering him throughout training camp.

In 2021, ankle and knee sprains forced him to miss time as well.

The Giants will hope that Waller can stay healthy and produce as he did in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, the latter being his first Pro Bowl selection. He totaled 1,145 yards with three touchdowns in 2019 and 1,196 yards with nine touchdowns in 2020.