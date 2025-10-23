Gerald McCoy shares sobering reality after former NFL teammate Doug Martin's death: 'This keeps happening'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has experienced tremendous personal tragedies in just a few short weeks.

During that span, the six-time Pro Bowler mourned the loss of five of his former teammates and NFL colleagues — all of whom died before their 40th birthdays.

The Baltimore Ravens announced the death of Super Bowl champion Arthur Jones on Oct. 3. He was 39. McCoy and Jones were members of the 2010 NFL Draft class and spent time training together leading up to the scouting combine. On Saturday, reports surfaced about the death of former running back Doug Martin.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was in police custody at the time. He was 36. McCoy played alongside Martin during their time in Tampa Bay.

Earlier this month, McCoy also learned that his uncle passed away.

Shortly after learning of Martin's death, McCoy urged others to check in with their loved ones. "Man that’s the 5th teammate I’ve lost. Yea I’m done for the day. Yall go check on yall people man," McCoy wrote on X.

McCoy told The Athletic he hoped to avoid being moved to a state of detachment due to the series of heartbreaking events.

"You don’t want to get to a point where you become numb to it," McCoy told the outlet. "It’s just hard to deal with, and it’s unbelievable. This keeps happening."

In addition to Martin's death, McCoy has recently contended with the loss of former NFL players: Geno Hayes, Daniel Te’o-Nesheim, Mike Williams and Vincent Jackson. McCoy spent time with all of those players at different points in his lengthy stint with the Buccaneers.

Te'o-Nesheim and Jackson were posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegengerative disease that has been linked to repeated head trauma.

Martin's family sought assistance all the way up until the final hours of his life.

"Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support," a statement from Martin's former agent, Brian Murphy, read.

"Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway."

McCoy recalled the special bond he developed with Jackson and his admiration for how he lived up to his nickname "The Ultimate Pro."

"How he carried himself in the building, how he did interviews, how he practiced," McCoy said. "How he took care of his body, how he was with his family, everything. That’s who V-Jack was. So when we lost him, it was like, ‘not him, of all people.’ He was Captain America. So that one hit us probably the hardest."

McCoy finished his decade-long pro football career with 59.5 sacks. He transitioned to broadcasting after his playing days ended and currently works as an NFL Network analyst.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.