Baltimore Ravens

Ravens mourn loss of former defensive lineman, Super Bowl champion Arthur Jones

Arthur Jones was the brother of Jon Jones and Chandler Jones

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Arthur Jones, a key defensive lineman during the Baltimore Ravens' run to the Super Bowl title in 2013, has died, his former team announced Friday. He was 39.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

Jones was credited with a sack and a fumble recovery in the game against the San Francisco 49ers that secured the Ravens' second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Arthur Jones celebrates

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones celebrates after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium Jan. 20, 2013 in Foxborough, Mass.  (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

The game is remembered for a lengthy delay caused by a power outage inside New Orleans' Superdome. Jones’ sack happened just moments before the outage. His fumble recovery in the second quarter helped set up a Ravens touchdown.

"Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered," the statement continued. "His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."

Jones was the brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones.

Arthur Jones looks on from the Baltimore Ravens sideline

Defensive lineman Arthur Jones of the Baltimore Ravens during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Nov. 6, 2011, in Pittsburgh. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The Ravens selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He started 20 games for Baltimore over four seasons, finishing his stint with 8½ sacks.

Arthur Jones warms up before a game

Arthur Jones of the Baltimore Ravens warms up during a game against the Chicago Bears Nov. 17, 2013, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (David Banks/Getty Images)

Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 and retired in 2017 following a one-year stint with Washington.

He finished his NFL career with 10 sacks.

