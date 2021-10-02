Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Ex-Georgia star appears with Cooper Manning, makes plea: 'Gotta get Arch to Athens'

Arch Manning is one of the best recruits in the class of 2023 and Thomas Davis is hot on his tail

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Thomas Davis, former All-American linebacker at Georgia and three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, appeared to be doing his part to recruit prized high school quarterback Arch Manning.

Davis on Friday posted a video of himself on Instagram walking with Cooper Manning, Arch’s father, and said he was "doing my part" in trying to get the Louisiana high schooler to the University of Georgia.

Thomas Davis was a star at Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"So, Bulldogs faithful, I just want you guys to know that I’m out here recruiting right now. I’m hanging with the man, the myth and Arch’s dad, in case you guys don’t know. Gotta get Arch to Athens, man. That’s what we working on right now," Davis said in the clip.

Cooper Manning added: "Go Dawgs!"

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch Manning received a warm welcome when he visited Georgia last month. There were plenty of "We want Arch" signs in the stands with some of the student body even painting themselves in support of the quarterback’s visit to the school.

The Manning family hasn’t commented too much on Arch's thinking, but Cooper told Dawg Nation the visit with Georgia went well.

"I think it is best as a parent to just enjoy the visits and keep my comments out of the public. Arch mentioned he had a great visit and I think that’s plenty enough," Cooper Manning told Dawg Nation.

Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Arch Manning is set to visit Alabama. He threw five touchdowns Friday night in the latest win for Isidore Newman High School.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com