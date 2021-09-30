Georgia Southern defensive lineman suspended after he's seen chugging beer on top of moving bus before game

A Georgia Southern defensive lineman was suspended earlier this week after a video posted to social media appeared to show him chugging a beer on top of the team’s bus.

Nose tackle Gavin Adcock was spotted on Barstool Southern’s Instagram page drinking a beer as the bus was in motion. The team was preparing to play Louisiana and lost the game 28-20.

Adcock apologized for the incident Monday.

"I want to reach out and express my deepest apology for my foolish actions on the bus this past Saturday," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. "I want to apologize to players/coaches present and before me who have paved the way for this great program and institution.

"What I did was very selfish and is not what we are about here at Georgia Southern. The coaching staff and institution does not condone that type of behavior. For the remainder of my time here I will do everything in my power to reassure my love and commitment to this amazing place!!"

Georgia Southern athletics director Jared Benko said the incident was being handled.

"That video is not acceptable, not acceptable. It's being handled and we're not going to have that issue again. I think it's safe to say my thoughts were consistent with others, and we're not going to have that issue again," Benko said, via Savannah Morning News.

Georgia Southern’s loss to Louisiana led to the firing of head coach Chad Lunsford.

The Eagles are 1-3 to start the season.