Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during Fiesta Bowl broadcast

Robert Griffin III was part of an alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between No. 3 TCU and No. 2 Michigan, but he had to cut out early.

The former Washington quarterback took a phone call late in the third quarter, despite the came becoming an instant classic before everyone's eyes.

His partners from "The Pat McAfee Show" were clearly confused at first as to why his headset was off and he was on the phone - one of them even asked "what are you doing? We're in the middle of a game."

"Alright guys. I gotta go," RG3 said emphatically.

One of his partners was shocked.

"To the bathroom?" someone replied.

That's when Griffin made it a bit clearer, telling his team his wife was in labor.

He was given congratulations by his broadcast partners, and he sprinted his way into the tunnel and out of sight.

An ESPN camera chased him down as well.

It is Griffin's fourth child, and third with his wife, Grete.

Griffin joined ESPN in August 2021 after spending eight seasons in the NFL - four with Washington, one with the Cleveland Browns, and three with the Baltimore Ravens.

TCU won, 51-45, to make it the largest upset in College Football Playoff history, as they were eight-point underdogs.

RG3 missed the ending, but an addition to the family is a nice consolation prize.