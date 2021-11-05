Georgia star linebacker, potential top NFL draft pick, accused of rape

Georgia star linebacker Adam Anderson, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, was reportedly suspended from the team indefinitely on Thursday after he was accused of rape.

No arrest had been made in the case and it’s unclear whether charges will be filed. A 21-year-old woman told authorities she went to an Athens, Georgia, residence on Oct. 29 between midnight and 7 a.m., and after drinking she said she woke up with Anderson "penetrating" her, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, citing a police report. She told police it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave.

The woman reported the incident to police later that afternoon, the newspaper reported.

"It’s still open and still under investigation," Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Shaun Barnett said. "It’s depending on how the investigation plays out that will determine that."

Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, released a statement on behalf of the linebacker, denying the allegations.

"Adam denies in the strongest terms possible the unfounded and unsupported allegations of sexual misconduct," the statement read. "He has been notified of the allegations made to the police and to the UGA Equal Opportunity Office (EOO), and has come to learn that the complainant has already apparently made inconsistent claims - that she was ‘unconscious’ during the conduct to the EOO but ‘awoke’ from sleep by the conduct to the police.

"In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations."

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart also released a statement.

"We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols," Smart said.

ESPN reported the senior linebacker was suspended indefinitely.

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation and is set to play Missouri on Saturday. Anderson has 32 tackles, five sacks and one pass defended this season. He’s considered to be a top draft pick when he decides to turn pro.