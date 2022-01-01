Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football Bowl Season
Published

Georgia's Kirby Smart avoids Gatorade bath after win over Michigan

Georgia will face Alabama in the national title game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart did everything he could to avoid a Gatorade bath following the team’s College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Michigan on Friday night.

Georgia players were trying to sneak around the corner to get Smart, but the Bulldogs leader yelled at his team about giving him the shower.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets wide receiver Jermaine Burton after their win against Michigan in the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Georgia won 34-11.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets wide receiver Jermaine Burton after their win against Michigan in the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Georgia won 34-11. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ESPN’s sideline reporter Holly Rowe said on the broadcast Smart was telling the team "we’re not doing Gatorade baths" because their job wasn’t finished and still have Alabama to worry about.

Stetson Bennett had three touchdown passes and Nakobe Dean led the defensive effort to limit the Wolverines to just 11 points. The Bulldogs earned a rematch of the SEC Championship with a shot at the title on Jan. 10.

ALABAMA'S BRIAN ROBINSON JR. MAKES BOLD PREDICTION FOLLOWING WIN OVER CINCINNATI

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets wide receiver Jermaine Burton after their win against Michigan in the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Georgia won 34-11.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets wide receiver Jermaine Burton after their win against Michigan in the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Georgia won 34-11. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

"Answered a million questions about our team, bouncing back and how you played. We’ve got a lot of high-character guys on this team and they played their tail off today," Smart said.

Georgia held Michigan to just 101 yards in the first half. Smart credited the defensive effort.

"I thought our [defensive] front controlled the line of scrimmage. I thought our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. That’s a total team effort," he said.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Georgia won 34-11.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Georgia won 34-11. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC title game. Alabama beat Georgia in the national title game in 2018, 26-23 in overtime.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com