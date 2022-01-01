Georgia's Kirby Smart avoids Gatorade bath after win over Michigan

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart did everything he could to avoid a Gatorade bath following the team’s College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Michigan on Friday night.

Georgia players were trying to sneak around the corner to get Smart, but the Bulldogs leader yelled at his team about giving him the shower.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN’s sideline reporter Holly Rowe said on the broadcast Smart was telling the team "we’re not doing Gatorade baths" because their job wasn’t finished and still have Alabama to worry about.

Stetson Bennett had three touchdown passes and Nakobe Dean led the defensive effort to limit the Wolverines to just 11 points. The Bulldogs earned a rematch of the SEC Championship with a shot at the title on Jan. 10.

ALABAMA'S BRIAN ROBINSON JR. MAKES BOLD PREDICTION FOLLOWING WIN OVER CINCINNATI

"Answered a million questions about our team, bouncing back and how you played. We’ve got a lot of high-character guys on this team and they played their tail off today," Smart said.

Georgia held Michigan to just 101 yards in the first half. Smart credited the defensive effort.

"I thought our [defensive] front controlled the line of scrimmage. I thought our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. That’s a total team effort," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC title game. Alabama beat Georgia in the national title game in 2018, 26-23 in overtime.