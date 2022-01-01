Expand / Collapse search
College Football Bowl Season
Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. makes bold prediction following win over Cincinnati

Robinson rushed for more than 200 yards against Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. may have been flying too high after his performance in Friday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Cincinnati.

Robinson had 204 rushing yards in Alabama’s 27-6 victory. He had a bold prediction for the national championship.

Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. blows confetti off his outstanding offensive player trophy after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

"We just know how to fight, man," the fifth-year senior said, via Tuscaloosa News. "We know how to fight 'til the end. We know how to come together as a team, as a unit. Man, we're just warriors. We fight until the end with everything we do. That's why we're going to win the natty — repeat."

He may not be wrong.

Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush (9) tries to tackled Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

NO. 1 ALABAMA BEATS NO. 4 CINCINNATI 27-6 IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL AT COTTON BOWL

Alabama will likely be favorites when the team plays Georgia in the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship last month which catapulted them to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs for a first down as Cincinnati linebacker Deshawn Pace reaches from behind to tackle him during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Robinson has been carrying the load for Alabama during the season. He’s recorded 249 carries after only carrying the ball 91 times in 2020. This season, he has 1,275 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Against Georgia, Robinson had 55 rushing yards on 16 carries. Alabama won the game, 41-24.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com