Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. makes bold prediction following win over Cincinnati

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. may have been flying too high after his performance in Friday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Cincinnati.

Robinson had 204 rushing yards in Alabama’s 27-6 victory. He had a bold prediction for the national championship.

"We just know how to fight, man," the fifth-year senior said, via Tuscaloosa News. "We know how to fight 'til the end. We know how to come together as a team, as a unit. Man, we're just warriors. We fight until the end with everything we do. That's why we're going to win the natty — repeat."

He may not be wrong.

NO. 1 ALABAMA BEATS NO. 4 CINCINNATI 27-6 IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL AT COTTON BOWL

Alabama will likely be favorites when the team plays Georgia in the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship last month which catapulted them to the College Football Playoff.

Robinson has been carrying the load for Alabama during the season. He’s recorded 249 carries after only carrying the ball 91 times in 2020. This season, he has 1,275 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Against Georgia, Robinson had 55 rushing yards on 16 carries. Alabama won the game, 41-24.