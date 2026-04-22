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Los Angeles Angels

Garret Anderson's cause of death revealed as acute necrotizing pancreatitis: report

The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger died last week at the age of 53

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Former MLB outfielder Garret Anderson died of "acute necrotizing pancreatitis," local reports citing the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the former star outfielder died late last week at the age of 53.

"Acute necrotizing pancreatitis" is a condition in which part of the pancreas dies, according to Cedars-Sinai. The California Post reported his death was ruled natural. The California Post reported his death was ruled natural.

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Los Angeles Angels outfielder Garret Anderson swinging a bat at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Garret Anderson swings at a pitch during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on April 8, 2007. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

A three-time All-Star, Anderson is in the conversation for the greatest Angel in franchise history, nearing the top of the leaderboard in many stats.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond," the team said in a social media post. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family."

A call was made for "medical aid" to Anderson's home in the early afternoon of April 16 after Anderson suffered a medical emergency. The Angels announced his death the next day.

Anaheim Angels Garret Anderson hitting a three-run double during World Series game.

Anaheim Angels Garret Anderson hits a three-run double against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning of Game Seven of the World Series in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 27, 2002. (Jeff Haynes/AFP)

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Anderson made his MLB debut with the California Angels in 1994 before becoming a true threat in the early 2000s. From 2002 to 2005, Anderson was named to all three of his All-Star Games, leading the majors with 56 doubles in 2002 and the American League in that same category with 49 the following season.

He is the franchise leader in hits, RBIs, doubles, and games played. His .296 average with the team is also the third-highest behind Vladimir Guerrero and Rod Carew, and he is second in runs with 1,024, behind only Mike Trout.

Perhaps the biggest hit of his career was his three-run double in Game 7 of that World Series, which made the score 4-1 Angels in the bottom of the third inning. That score would be the final.

Garret Anderson acknowledging spectators at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Former Los Angeles Angels player Garret Anderson acknowledges spectators before his induction into the Angels Hall of Fame at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Aug. 20, 2016. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

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Anderson was twice named a Silver Slugger and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2016.

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