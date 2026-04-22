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Former MLB outfielder Garret Anderson died of "acute necrotizing pancreatitis," local reports citing the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the former star outfielder died late last week at the age of 53.

"Acute necrotizing pancreatitis" is a condition in which part of the pancreas dies, according to Cedars-Sinai. The California Post reported his death was ruled natural. The California Post reported his death was ruled natural.

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A three-time All-Star, Anderson is in the conversation for the greatest Angel in franchise history, nearing the top of the leaderboard in many stats.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond," the team said in a social media post. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family."

A call was made for "medical aid" to Anderson's home in the early afternoon of April 16 after Anderson suffered a medical emergency. The Angels announced his death the next day.

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Anderson made his MLB debut with the California Angels in 1994 before becoming a true threat in the early 2000s. From 2002 to 2005, Anderson was named to all three of his All-Star Games, leading the majors with 56 doubles in 2002 and the American League in that same category with 49 the following season.

He is the franchise leader in hits, RBIs, doubles, and games played. His .296 average with the team is also the third-highest behind Vladimir Guerrero and Rod Carew, and he is second in runs with 1,024, behind only Mike Trout .

Perhaps the biggest hit of his career was his three-run double in Game 7 of that World Series, which made the score 4-1 Angels in the bottom of the third inning. That score would be the final.

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Anderson was twice named a Silver Slugger and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2016.