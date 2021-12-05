Gardner Minshew shines in first Eagles start, dominates Jets in 30-18 victory

Minshew Mania is back. This time in Philadelphia.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback dominated in his first start with the Eagles on Sunday, leading Philly to a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets , as an injured Jalen Hurts watched from the sidelines.

COLTS’ CARSON WENTZ ISN’T FAZED BY REJECTION FROM EAGLES FANS AFTER TRADE: ‘TO BE BLUNT, THAT’S PHILLY’

Gardner Minshew , who lost the starting job in Jacksonville to former No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence before being traded to the Eagles, was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

"I thought he played a really good game," head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters after the game. "Our message to Gardner was be yourself and protect that football. If you be yourself, it’s going to be enough. Really happy for Gardner."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minshew connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for both touchdowns and it initially appeared the Jets and Eagles would be in for a slugfest as they both scored touchdowns on their first three possessions -- but things slowed for New York significantly after the half.

The Jets held the ball for only 70 seconds in the third quarter — just three plays for 3 yards. Meanwhile, the Eagles had 24 plays for 81 yards over 13:50 in the period. Philadelphia held the overall edge in time of possession: 35:36 to 24:24.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zach Wilson finished 23 of 38 for 226 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets lost their ninth of the season.

Despite Minshew’s strong performance, Sirianni told reporters that Hurts will still be their QB1 when healthy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.