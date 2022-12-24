Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Multiple New York Giants players inside Minnesota's Mall of America during fatal shooting: report

The Giants team hotel is near the Mall of America

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Several New York Giants players were believed to be inside the Mall of America during a shooting Friday night, according to a report from ESPN.

The shooting left a 19-year-old dead at the largest shopping center in the United States, according to police.

The Giants were staying at a nearby hotel, and multiple players went inside sometime prior to the start of the shooting, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. 

A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

"Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now," Hanlon told the AP on Friday night. The was mall temporarily locked down as a result of the shooting.

Bob Papa, longtime radio voice of the Giants, said that he also was inside the mall when gunshots rang out.

"Scary here at the Mall of America. Shooting in the mall. On lockdown at Twin Cities Grill. Two gunmen at least one victim," he wrote on Twitter.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was also in the mall at the time. The team had traveled to Minnesota this week for their Week 16 game against the Vikings.

Security cameras showed that the shooting escalated from an altercation between two groups of young males, the Bloomington Police Department said. 

Helmet of the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Helmet of the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

At some point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, police said.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that a bullet grazed a bystander's jacket during the shooting in the Nordstrom wing of the mall.

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. 

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Authorities said the incident started around 7:50 p.m. and lasted about 30 seconds. None of the Giants players who were inside the mall were injured.

The Nordstrom store inside the mall will not reopen on Saturday, officials said.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.