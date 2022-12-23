Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Minnesota's Mall of America shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 grazed, no suspect in custody: police

Minnesota authorities described the lone victim as a 19-year-old African American male

By Lawrence Richard , Louis Casiano | Fox News
A shooting at the Mall of America, a shopping center located in Bloomington, Minnesota, just before 8 p.m. Friday night left one person dead, police said.

One victim, who was described as a 19-year-old African American male, was directly hit and died at the scene while another's clothing was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in the mall's Nordstrom, Fox Minneapolis reported. 

Security cameras showed the shooting escalated from an altercation between two groups of young males, the Bloomington Police Department said. 

  • Caution tape around the mall
    Image 1 of 3

    Officials lock down the west wing of the Mall of America after a shooting was reported Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, Minn. A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in suburban Minneapolis said.  (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP))

  • Emergency response officials exiting the mall
    Image 2 of 3

    Two officers walk out of Nordstrom in Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after a shooting on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.  (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

  • An officer holding her hand in the air
    Image 3 of 3

    A Bloomington Police officer holds up their hand at the entrance to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after reports of shots fired on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.  (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

"Whoever did this, we will catch them. And whoever helps them, we will lock you up, too," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a press conference at the mall two hours after the shooting. "This is just stupid, stupid, stupid."

"If someone is going to have complete disrespect for humanity, I don’t know if we can stop them," Hodges added.

The police chief also asked the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

The individual whose clothing was grazed by a bullet, simply described as a female, was not injured, FOX 9's Karen Scullin reported.

  • EMTs carrying equipment
    Image 1 of 2

    Two first responders and an ambulance are seen at the entrance to Nordstrom at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after reports of shots fired on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.  (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

  • Security personnel inside the mall
    Image 2 of 2

    Security officers speak inside a store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after reports of shots fired on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.  (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

A heavy police presence responded to the initial reports of a shooting and the mall was subsequently put under lockdown. This protocol has since been lifted, officials said.

The Nordstrom store will remain closed on Saturday, but the mall will be opened to the public.

"Mall of America is now lifting lockdown. Guests should now exit the property. Mall of America remains closed for the evening," read a tweet from the mall's official Twitter account.

Bloomington police and EMS personnel remained on the scene for several hours, and were mostly parked outside the Nordstrom, photos and videos at the scene showed. 

Police continue to advise people to stay away from the area. 

  • A sign saying the mall is under lockdown
    Image 1 of 2

    Signs around the Mall of America indicate that a lockdown is in progress after a shooting was reported Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, Minn.  (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP))

  • Cars parked outside the Mall of America
    Image 2 of 2

    People leave in their cars after a shooting at Mall of America, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The shooting happened two days before Christmas amid a busy shopping season. 

There were 16 police officers or security personnel in the mall at the time of the shooting, including an officer in a store adjacent to where the shooting happened, Scullin reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities. 

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. 

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Friday's shooting comes months after another shooting at the Mall of America took place in August 2022. Police also responded to another shooting at the same mall in December 2021.

Suspects in both previous shootings were young adults, between 18 and 23 years old.

The story is developing. Please check back for updates.