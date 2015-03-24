Fulham owner accepts appearing 'unpopular' as he tries to keep team in Premier League

With Fulham on its third manager this season and in danger of relegation, owner Shad Khan says he is aware that his decisions appear "unconventional or unpopular."

This month, Rene Meulensteen was dismissed only 75 days after replacing Martin Jol as manager. Felix Magath was then hired to take over the Premier League club.

Khan says "it wasn't lost on me that introducing a third manager in a season would appear, let's say, unconventional or unpopular — or both. I expected the scrutiny and know there will be more ahead."

The Pakistani-born American businessman, who bought the London club last July, added that the "alternative was risking a non-stop slide in the table."

Khan also owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.