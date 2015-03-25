FSU ousts Princeton 60-44 in 1st round of NCAA women's tournament

Leonor Rodriguez and Morgan Toles each scored 12 points and Florida State beat Princeton 60-44 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

The Seminoles won their 10th straight first-round game and denied the Tigers their first NCAA tournament victory.

The eighth-seeded Seminoles (23-9) returned to the NCAAs a year after a seven-season tournament streak ended. Their last first-round loss — one of just two in school history — came in 1990.

Florida State will play the winner of No. 1 seed Baylor and Prairie View in the second round on Tuesday.