Jaguars' Travis Hunter pushes back on report of positional usage: 'Who told you that?'

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Travis Hunter apparently has not gotten the memo about his reported future position usage.

Earlier this offseason, there were rumblings that last year's second overall pick, a two-way star who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, would become a full-time corner while occasionally playing wide receiver, a switch from his role this past season.

The NFL Network reported as such this past Friday.

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"(The Jacksonville Jaguars) expect him to be a full-time corner, part-time receiver, which when you talk to teams last year, that probably was where they thought the value was and really where they thought the production would lie," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said.

Hunter apparently caught wind of what Rapoport said and decided to take matters into his own hands.

"Now who told you this?" Hunter posted on X earlier this week.

Hunter, prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in practice heading into Week 9, played 67% of the team’s offensive snaps compared to 36% of defensive snaps. According to the report, Hunter is recovering well from the LCL tear.

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In seven games last season, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass breakups. Hunter’s best offensive game was his last one, when he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South last year before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game. They hope Hunter’s return to the lineup will help them build on last season’s success.

Greg Newsome II, one of the Jaguars' cornerbacks last season, departed for the New York Giants in free agency, leaving a starting spot for Hunter to fill.

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Jacksonville traded up last year from the fifth spot in the draft to select Hunter.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

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