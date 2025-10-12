Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Frustrated Garrett Wilson gives Jets head coach Aaron Glenn an earful at halftime

Wilson had one catch on two targets before halftime against the Broncos

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team Video

Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Eric Decker reflected on his time with the New York Jets and said he believes the winless team can still turn things around.

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was seemingly frustrated with the team and let head coach Aaron Glenn know it as halftime began against the Denver Broncos.

The Jets’ final drive was awkward and perplexing as they called a fake punt to keep the drive alive but didn’t take any major risks down the field. The 10-play, 31-yard drive ended with a short pass from Justin Fields to Josh Reynolds, and they failed to get up to the line of scrimmage to snap another play.

Garrett Wilson at practice

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) watches during NFL football practice at The Grove in Watford, England, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The NFL Network broadcast showed Wilson animated as he spoke to Glenn before going back into the locker room. Wilson was only targeted twice in the first half. He had one catch for two yards. Denver had a 10-6 lead as the teams went to regroup for the final two quarters of the game.

Fields only had five completions for 17 yards as the offense looked out of whack. The Jets had 32 total yards in the first half.

Garrett Wilson makes a move

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) carries the ball after the catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Wilson came into the game, which took place in London, as the team’s top receiver. He had 33 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns. The four touchdowns already matched the total he had in his rookie season, which led to the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

But New York’s play has been lethargic since nearly knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. The defense has not been able to get out of its own way.

Garrett Wilson comes out onto the field

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) takes the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

The Jets were looking for their first win of the season. The team was 19th in points scored and 20th in yards gained. The team was also 22nd in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed. New York’s point differential was minus-45.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

