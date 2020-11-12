Fred VanVleet focused on the Benjamins as NBA free agency nears

Fred VanVleet has been a tremendous success in the NBA since the Toronto Raptors signed him as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2016-17 season.

The former Wichita State standout is heading for free agency this offseason with one thing in mind: getting the bag. He made that clear in an interview on J.J. Redick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three.”

“I’m trying to get paid, man,” he said Wednesday. “I’m not shy about that. I don’t have to tell people that I value winning. Like, just look at my story, do your research, I’ve never been on a losing team in my entire life. … I won a championship and now it’s time to cash out. I’m 26. … I’m only four years in (to his NBA career) but I feel like I’m on the verge of blossoming even more, with more of a lead role.”

VanVleet played for seasons with the Raptors and helped the team win a championship in 2019. Last season was his best yet.

He averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in 54 games. The Raptors made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to the Boston Celtics.

VanVleet said he wants his value to be “reciprocated.”

“It’s not purely numbers, but the numbers do play a big part, and I just want to feel my value reciprocated from the other end,” he said. “And teams can tell you your value all they want to, but until they show you in numbers, then you know what that means.”

The Raptors aren’t known for going out and breaking the bank for free agents, which may mean VanVleet won’t be returning for the 2020-21 season. Other teams potentially interested include the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.