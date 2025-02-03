FOX Super 6 Super Bowl LIX gives NFL fans shot at $1 million

Super Bowl LIX will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles with history on the line for the AFC champion as they look to win their third consecutive title.

NFL fans who will tune into the game on FOX and Tubi will be able to get in on the action as well with FOX Super 6 Super Bowl LIX. Competitors will have the opportunity to win $1 million.

All the football fan has to do is answer six Super Bowl LIX questions and enter for a shot at the $1 million prize and $100,000 in guaranteed cash prizes. The questions are based on team and player performances and the entrant will be able to compete with fellow fans on FOX Sports.

There have been several winners since the contest began in 2023. This season, across a multitude of sports, more than $335,000 in cash and prizes have been awarded.

One contestant, named Jack, was the only entrant with a perfect score. He even guessed Kyler Murray to have more passing yards than Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels in Week 13.

"I honestly had no strategy," Jack told FOX Sports. "I made the picks in about 30 seconds!"

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will also be streamed for free on Tubi.

