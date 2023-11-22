FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick handicapper Geoff Clark's Thanksgiving picks

It’s Thanksgiving week so FOX Sports is doing two "FOX Super 6" contests for NFL Week 12. The FOX Super 6 is a FREE-to-enter contest. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.

FOX Super 6 NFL Thanksgiving picks

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Detroit’s defense is struggling lately so Green Bay might score some points on Thanksgiving. With that in mind, the Lions might need QB Jared Goff to air it out more than San Francisco QB Brock Purdy vs. Seattle.

Packers QB Jordan Love is by far the worst passer of these four options. Plus, I’m betting the Washington Commanders covers, and perhaps upsets, the Dallas Cowboys Thursday. In order to do so, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will most likely need a subpar outing.

PICK: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

The Lions beat the Packers 34-20 on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 and have scored at least 31 points in three games since. Detroit is loaded with offensive talent and has a top-five offensive line in the NFL.

This contest is a free-roll so you will need to unconventional to win money. That said, I predict the Commanders will outscore the Cowboys Thursday. If Washington wins and Green Bay no shows, I’ll gain points on the field.

PICK: 1- Lions, 2- Commanders, 3- Cowboys, 4- Packers

3. Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

My Washington RB Brian Robinson pick here correlates with the analysis for the previous question. Furthermore, Robinson is 3rd in yards per catch on Washington and the clear 1st-string running back for the Commanders.

Detroit RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will split touches vs. Green Bay. Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per rush this year. Also, Pollard has rushed for more than 71 yards since Week 3.

PICK: Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson

4. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Again, by placing Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown atop of this list, I’m correlating the 4th question with the 1st and 2nd. Due to injury-luck, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is San Francisco’s most reliable wideout.

I’ll be rooting for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb since he’s on my fantasy football team. But, I have a hunch Washington is going to give Dallas problems on Thanksgiving so I’m hesitant to back Lamb here.

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is overrated hence him averaging roughly 20 fewer receiving yards per game than the other option. San Francisco allows the 2nd-fewest adjusted yards per pass in the NFL.

PICK: 1- Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, 2- 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, 3- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, 4- Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

5. Which team’s defense will record the MOST SACKS?

Washington has allowed the 2nd-most sacks in the NFL. However, if Dallas’s pass rush gets to Commanders QB Sam Howell then my Washington bet is screwed. Plus, the Commanders moved on from their two best pass rushers at the trade deadline.

Lastly, Green Bay sacked Goff twice and Detroit sacked Love five times in the 1st Packers-Lions meeting this year. Yet, a successful Lions pick gains more points than the other three teams in this question. This is too good to pass up.

PICK: Detroit Lions

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Packers win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer | Lions win by 8 or more points

This is another attempt to "gain points on the field". The Lions are the darling of the NFL through the 1st 11 weeks of the season and few will fade them. According to Pregame.com, more than 90% of the money is on Detroit as of Tuesday night.

Finally, Green Bay’s offense has been playing better as the season progresses. Love threw for a career-high 322 passing yards last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to Week 11, Love improved his passing grade in five consecutive games, per Pro Football Focus.

PICK: Packers win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer