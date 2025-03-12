Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Maine's funding paused after governor, Trump feud over trans athletes

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

MONEY FREEZE – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is placing a temporary pause on funding to the University of Maine System. The decision comes after a dispute between President Donald Trump and Gov. Janet Mills over policies concerning transgender athletes' participation in women's sports. Continue reading …

'SPEECHLESS' – Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre recently appeared on Fox News Channel and shared his take on biological males competing against biological females in sports. Continue reading …

ROADBLOCK – Rep. Laurel Libby was censured in the Maine House of Representatives over a social media post that pointed out a transgender athlete that had won a girls' competition. She filed a lawsuit. Multiple judges then filed a recusal. Continue reading …

CHOICE WORDS – Some conservative critics took aim at California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his recent comments about transgender athletes competing in women's sports. Continue reading …

TEARFUL EXPLANATION – Virginia high school track athlete Alaila Everett offered a tearful explanation of the video which appeared to show her striking another runner with a baton during a race. Everett said the contact was accidental and that she attempted to apologize to Kaelen Tucker via social media. Continue reading …

'IT WAS WEAK' – The debate over Stephen A. Smith's viral courtside interaction with LeBron James was reignited after another video surfaced showing the Lakers' superstar discussing the confrontation. Continue reading …

'FOOL'S GOLD' – Where Shedeur Sanders will land in the NFL Draft continues to be a topic of conversation. But, the former Colorado quarterback said claims about his perceived draft stock are merely "fool's gold." Continue reading …

ANOTHER SETBACK – Tiger Woods said he underwent a procedure to address a ruptured Achilles tendon. The injury will likely prevent him from competing at next month's Masters Tournament and possibly the year's other remaining championships. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Take a look at which NFL players have signed new deals, and the best remaining players in the free agency market. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have accepted an invitation to the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced. The team is set to visit Washington on April 28. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Multiple NFL teams reportedly have interest in Aaron Rodgers. FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss the best place for the veteran quarterback to land. Watch here …

