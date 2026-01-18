NBA heckler yells 'Leave Greenland alone' during US national anthem at London game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American national anthem being performed before an NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies in London was interrupted on Sunday by a person pleading for the U.S. to "Leave Greenland alone."

Vanessa Williams sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game at the O2 Arena. As she was nearing the end of that song, the heckler let out their outburst. The plea led to some applause in the crowd.

President Donald Trump has been insistent about the U.S. controlling Greenland over Denmark since he assumed office for the second time last year.

A semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, Greenland is home to a crucial U.S. military base and has taken on growing strategic importance as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and access to a wealth of natural resources.

On Friday, Trump went a step further. He said he would consider imposing fresh duties on countries that defy his plans for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," he said.

His recent remarks have drawn concern from Denmark and other NATO allies, prompting troops from several European countries – including France, Germany, Sweden and Norway – to deploy to Greenland for security measures.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" has come under fire during its performance before sporting events overseas. The issue occurred before two WWE premium live events in 2025. Canadian fans also booed the U.S. national anthem at the 4 Nations Face Off and before an MLS match.

