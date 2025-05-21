Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Indy 500 ready for green flag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

INDY 500 ON FOX - "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is almost here. The 2025 Indianapolis 500 is set to take over Memorial Day Weekend once again, and fans can expect a full slate of high-speed action leading up to race day. Here's a complete breakdown of the Indy 500 schedule. Continue reading…

NEW TWIST – Oscar Mayer and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced a new twist for the first-ever "Wienie 500." The famed Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles will participate in Carb Day festivities on Friday. Continue reading …

'THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE' – IndyCar rookie Robert Shwartzman earned the pole position for the Indianapolis 500. He joined "Fox & Friends" shortly after attaining the top spot in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Continue reading …

HOPING FOR HISTORY – Conor Daly hopes he can cement himself in racing lore for the rest of time at this year's Indianapolis 500. Daly will try to snap an Indiana drought of Indy 500 winners. Continue reading …

CHIMING IN – Former NFL star Brian Urlacher made his stance known on the issue of transgender athletes participating in women's and girls' sports. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby was censured in February after one of her social media posts referenced a transgender high school athlete. The Supreme Court has since made a decision in her favor on the censorship. Libby reflected on her past few months in an interview with Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

TUSH PUSH SURVIVES – After tabling a vote on a proposal to ban the tush push, NFL owners agreed to allow the play to be a part of the game through at least the 2025 season, according to FOX Sports. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The 49ers have long been bullish on Brock Purdy developing into a franchise quarterback. The Niners' faith in Purdy resulted in a massive five-year contract. OutKick's Armando Salguero dives into how Purdy went from "Mr. Irrelevant" to a top-paid NFL player. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Thunder cruised to a victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd argues whether the series is effectively over. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Bills have been selected for the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks," while the NFC East will be the featured division in the in-season version of the show, the NFL revealed. Continue reading …

