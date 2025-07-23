Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Fencing star who took a knee reacts to Team USA's transgender policy shift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

SPEAKING OUT – Stephanie Turner spoke to Fox News Digital about the change to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee policy concerning transgender athletes. The decision happened several months after Turner knelt when she was paired with a transgender opponent in a fencing event. Continue reading …

POLICY CHANGE – The US Olympic and Paralympic committee announced it will block transgender athletes from participating in competitions in the women's categories. Officials cited President Trump's executive order during the policy change announcement. Continue reading …

FIRING BACK – Former NCAA athlete and host of OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast Riley Gaines responded to critics after she swam alongside Navy SEALs in the San Francisco Bay after receiving medical clearance from her OBGYN. Continue reading …

COMPETITIVE IMBALANCE – Maryland football coach Mike Locksley admitted name, image, and likeness (NIL) payments created "haves and have-nots" within the locker room during the Terrapins disappointing 2024 season. Continue reading …

SCARY MOMENT – NFL offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury on the first day of the Miami Dolphins training camp. Matos was airlifted to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Continue reading …

HOLD OUT – Trey Hendrickson did not report for the opening of Cincinnati Bengals training camp. The star edge rusher wants a contract extension. Bengals owner Mike Brown said the team wants Hendrickson to continue being a part of the team despite "tough" negotiations. Continue reading …

FORGETTABLE GAME – The Chicago Sky suffered a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, but much of the post-game chatter centered around star forward Angel Reese's turnovers. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts amid the slow-moving contract extension talks with Micah Parsons. If the two sides do eventually reach an agreement on a new deal, it would likely make the linebacker one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – President Donald Trump has threatened to nix the stadium deal, which could return the Washington Commanders to D.C., unless the storied NFL franchise restores its former name. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd discusses how the Dallas Cowboys would be potentially reshaped if longtime team owner Jerry Jones relinquished his general manager role. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION